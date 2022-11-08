Letter to the editor: This mortgage broker says vote yes on 6A

Vote yes on 6A to support affordable housing for our community. The cost of housing in Granby and Fraser Valley has more than doubled in the past four years. This adversely affects all our residents, not just those looking for affordable housing. There are currently about 1,000 jobs unfilled in the valley, according to the valley employers who were surveyed.

As a landlord and mortgage broker, I’ve seen a migration of long-term residents leaving Granby and Fraser Valley for more affordable housing options. Our neighboring communities in Summit, Eagle, and Routt counties are addressing the issue, and the 6A plan is tailored after the successful Yampa Valley Housing Authority model. 6A creates a sustainable source of funds to create affordable housing options that do not exist today.

What happens if 6A does not pass? We will continue to see a decline in the services we have become accustomed to. City Market recently closed its deli and meat counters due to a lack of staff. East Grand School District has stated that teaching positions are not being accepted due to a lack of housing; the same holds for medical, law enforcement and fire prevention staff.

The problem is straightforward and evident to us all. A yes vote for 6A is the first step to implementing appropriate housing solutions for our local workers and their families.



Dan Phillips, Granby