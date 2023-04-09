Letter to the editor: Vote for Zorn

As the Mountain Parks Electric board election comes up, my husband, Tyler Huber, and I are in full support of candidate Ryan Zorn. We have known Ryan for eight years, having built their home in 2015 in Grand County and have remained friends.

While working with Ryan, it became immediately clear that he was 100% invested in every detail of the home and put in countless hours of research to make sure he was making the best decision for both schedule and budget. We have seen this lived out in every area of his life including his work, his community endeavors and as a fellow parent in the schools at East Grand School District.

Ryan is resourceful and vastly knowledgeable in many fields and remains respectful and kind when standing for a position he believes in. Ryan and his wife, Lisa, both volunteer in numerous ways in the community and have invested heavily in our youth and our county.

We are grateful to have them in our community and would be lucky to have him serve in this capacity on a board that effects every person in Grand County. Due to the many economical and environmental changes in utilities, it is incredibly important to have a board that can quickly and thoughtfully make decisions for Mountain Parks Electric. Please make sure to vote on the upcoming election happening in mid-April.

Whitney Huber,

Winter Park