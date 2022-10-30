Letter to the editor: Vote no on 6A, get our town leaders to do more

As many recall, we just passed the largest per pupil bond measure in Colorado’s history, increased taxes to support EMS and Fire, and are seeing inflation impact every aspect of our economy. Unfortunately the Fraser Valley Housing Authority’s first significant action will be to raise taxes for Winter Park, Fraser and Granby to address the housing crisis, known as Proposition 6A.

While I applaud the idea — increasing taxes yet again fails to address the primary reason we are in this situation: the proliferation of short-term rentals and the lack of meaningful fees for them. Those fees could be a significant revenue source for the housing authority, and would leverage a broader economic base rather than burdening our local residents with another tax. I am concerned that decision-makers at the town, chamber and housing authority levels may have alternate priorities in protecting these rentals, and not the citizens of our communities. Many are short-term rental owners themselves, own rental management companies, work for management companies or sell real estate that profits from the sale of homes for short-term rentals.

Supporters of this move will say that TABOR restrictions make it too hard to do anything besides tax locals. They’ll also say that it’s only a small dollar value, so what’s the big deal? It is because it establishes another tax burden, which is difficult to remove, and this should not be the first (or only?) avenue our leaders seek for resourcing this and other government programs.

I am 100% behind working to address the housing crisis, but the towns have failed to look at smart ways to generate revenue for the housing authority. Rental fees are far superior to yet another tax on our hard-working locals during a recession. Vote no on 6A and get our town leaders to do more.

Christian Hornbaker, Granby