Letter to the editor: Vote no on 6A
I am voting no 6A.
- I worked for the government, and it is obvious that their first priority is to increase taxes and grow bigger.
- Renters, don’t be fooled that this will decrease rents. Landlords will pass on the increase in property taxes by increasing rents.
- Rents are going up and housing prices are going up everywhere where people want to live, not just in Grand County or Colorado.
- Trying to find workers is difficult everywhere, not just in Grand County.
- Grand County is in a huge boom and it will be years before prices stabilize (or we get a bust)
- I can go on and on, but Grand County governments should not be more involved in the business of building housing. Find the money in your current budgets. Everyone, pay your workers more.
Dana Christensen, Fraser
Letters
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.