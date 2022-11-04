Letter to the editor: Why Bowerbird’s Den owner would vote no on 6A if she could

If I could, I would be a no on 6A.

Living in an unincorporated part of the 80446 zip code, I’m unable to vote for mayor, trustees and some issues. It’s frustrating with a business and properties on Main Street not having a vote. Destination Granby, which publicly endorsed 6A, is now a 501(c)(3) and no longer a chamber of commerce. So, I felt compelled to speak up and clarify that Destination Granby, which is run by many people I respect, does not speak for the whole business community.

Personally, we’ve put a lot of resources toward Granby’s revitalization. We hire many locals and pay industry leading wages. We follow all local issues diligently, attend town meetings and even Zoomed into a Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership meeting.

Reasons we’re against 6A:

Misallocated resources. There’s no track record/evidence this will work. It has high up-front costs for staffing and forming. It may build some units and give away money, but inefficiently, and not get far in solving the crisis. It will be an expensive and slow-rolling drop in the bucket. There are better ways to steward our hard-earned resources toward solutions. Unfair. Even with 60% second-home owners are taxed, it still leaves full-timers paying for problems they didn’t create. Many commercial property and business owners are taxed, yet not allowed to vote. This is taxation without representation. New taxes on top of many local fee hikes all add up. Granby’s interests are structurally underrepresented at the authority. Let’s create a Granby-centered, transparent, representative taskforce to identify near-term actionable solutions. The Town of Winter Park collects high sales taxes, lodging taxes and a 1% transfer tax on every home sale. It built a world-class amphitheater, visitor’s center and approved high-end, large-scale, housing developments as the crisis migrated borthwest. Winter Park Resort is building employee housing and needs to continue to step up. Keep the pressure on them.

Autumn Bishop

Granby