Letter: Together we are Grand County Strong

What an amazing community we live in. It’s amazing to see so many people come together to help each other out when times are difficult.

I would like to thank the Grand Lake Rotary Club, Deb Gahan, and Bonnie Severson for the gift certificates for food. I am very grateful to be a recipient and it was heartwarming to be part of the delivery team.

To see first hand how appreciative everyone was, what an absolute blessing! To everyone helping out in any way, big or small, I personally thank you as well. We are definitely Grand County Strong!

— Jean Oviatt, Grand Lake