Letter: Together we are Grand County Strong
What an amazing community we live in. It’s amazing to see so many people come together to help each other out when times are difficult.
I would like to thank the Grand Lake Rotary Club, Deb Gahan, and Bonnie Severson for the gift certificates for food. I am very grateful to be a recipient and it was heartwarming to be part of the delivery team.
To see first hand how appreciative everyone was, what an absolute blessing! To everyone helping out in any way, big or small, I personally thank you as well. We are definitely Grand County Strong!
— Jean Oviatt, Grand Lake
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.