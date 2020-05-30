Letter: Totally Wired Cyclery grateful for help after pair of break-ins

Thank you isn’t a big enough statement to express to our community our heart-felt gratitude. Doug and Amy Horton, Brett Arado, and Joe Fleming from Totally Wired Cyclery and Joe’s Backcountry want each of you to know that we are incredibly grateful for your support and we love you.

When Totally Wired Cyclery was broken into on May 1, the reaction of this community was loving and strong. The shock of this violation was intense, but the thoughts and love of the community was even more incredible. After the second heart-wrenching break-in on May 10, our spirits were even lower.

Out of sadness and struggle came something beautiful. We have been overwhelmed by the love, encouraging words, and kindness from all of you. Since we are lucky to live in such a tight-knit and close community, it seems as though you are taking the break-ins as personally as we are. From the loving thoughts and prayers, incredible fundraisers, unexpected donations, to the continued emotional support, Totally Wired has grown stronger in the face of this adversity.

There are so many people that we would like to thank! We’d like to send out a special thank you to Rocky Mountain Roastery and Cafe for their fundraiser and raffle on May 18. The outcome was overwhelming and incredible. Thank you to everyone who donated to the raffle: Fraser Valley Hot Dog, 8550, Pain and Pleasure Tattoo, Lonesome Stone Pottery and Infused Glass, and Drive By Pie. Thanks again to each of you who came to support us.

Albert Einstein said, “Life is like riding a bicycle. In order to keep your balance, you must keep moving.” This quote resonates with us now, even more than ever. The incredible kindness the community has shown is helping us to regain our balance and your loving support encourages us to move forward at Totally Wired Cyclery. Thank you, thank you, thank you!

— Doug Horton, Fraser