Letter: Traffic problems need new thinking

We have to stop thinking like we did 20 years ago with regard traffic and parking. There are easy ways to alleviate the issues, but it will take true leadership in Winter Park and the County to get it done. More traffic lights will only make things worse. We should be getting rid of all traffic lights on the Highway 40 corridor, even in downtown Winter Park and Granby. Every study of round-a-bouts has shown after fewer than 60 days [following installation], traffic flows quicker by over 50% and there are fewer traffic accidents because drivers actually pay attention, slow down and drive cautiously. Adding more traffic lights will just create more long-standing lines of traffic, not less. The only way to do parking properly is to go down and up. We have more than enough space as long as there are 3 or 4 levels below ground and the same above ground. Provide these parking garages with multiple entries and exits, and you won’t have traffic issues. Please let’s not keep doing the same thing poorly, and get ahead of the growth now by putting in large roundabouts and large parking garages. Add a few underground walkways for pedestrians to cross under Route 40 and the traffic will flow.

Kirk Byles, Grand Lake