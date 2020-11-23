Letter: Transfer of power isn’t complete until courts rule on voting irregularities

Trying to use Ralph Waldo Emerson to distract from the lack of any real data on accusations of malfeasance on the current administration is just a red herring.

That some “common citizens” — i.e. those whose perspective does not align with your opinion — “willfully ignore” or “willingly condone” racism, and are divisive, uncivilized, narcissistic, and in some way tyrannical are all just sweeping statements lacking any verifiable examples. You hurt my feelings, but then I don’t really have any feelings, so no harm.

As for the senators, what exactly are these accusations of ignoring their oath to the Constitution? Which amendments, articles or sections are you referring to? Details and data matter, Mr. Ramsey, and throwing mud at the wall hoping something sticks is, well, useless to civil discourse, but then, you do not appear to be civil.

As to the transfer of power, and you citing the Obama-Biden transfer of power, again I ask you to explain the unrelenting attacks of the last four years: FBI wire tap, Russia collusion, impeachment for what, the Muller investigation, unrelenting media attacks for what, endless “anonymous” sources attacking the administration.

I guess that this administration has been cooperated with in the most disruptive way possible. Transfer of power need not be complete until Dec. 14, or when the courts have reviewed the hundreds affidavits regarding vote counting irregularities. I would be willing to go out on a limb and assume that Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell have a more accurate understanding of the actual “fraud” than any of us.

You actually have to dig a little, and most often read the reports to get there. No specific data will be disclosed until after court hearings because that is how lawsuits work, in courts, not on TV.

