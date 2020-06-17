Letter: We cannot let mobs rule the country

Most of Colorado is still in lockdown. Sports, theaters, performing arts are closed. Business, restaurants and churches are open with limited capacity. Gov. Jared Polis called the right to work protestors a danger to society and he would enforce the law. He closed a Castle Rock restaurant that opened a week early.

A few weeks later, looters, rioters and demonstrators are allowed to meet by the thousands for weeks on end. They are allowed to burn buildings, break windows, stop traffic and close businesses where they have gathered. They don’t social distance and seldom wear masks.

Hypocritical government leaders like our attorney general condone an illegal event near the Capitol by giving a speech. Mayor Hancock walked with protestors with no mask. These protestors are called heroes for breaking the lockdown laws for a good cause.

Excuse me, governor, but wanting to go to work to feed your family, keep your business open or wanting to worship are equally worthy causes. If we wear masks and/or social distance, we should be able to do all our normal activities.

Nationwide these protests have been violent with policemen injured, people killed and businesses destroyed. Democrat mayors and governors as well as leaders of BLM have said let the businesses burn, even though many of those business were owned by minorities. The radicals are indiscriminately and violently tearing down statues. There is a statue of Lenin in Seattle and I wonder if they will tear down that statue?

Antifa and other radical have taken over a portion of Seattle. They have closed businesses and are harassing the people that live in the area if they don’t agree with their cause. We are letting mobs rule our country. I am tired of our government not enforcing the rule of law. The country is in anarchy and no one is standing up for men and women that want to work and live in a safe and civil society whatever their race.

— Tim Schowalter, Granby