Letter: We live in a republic, not a democracy

I am sick and tired of it — the word “democracy.” We hear it constantly — the media, politicians of both parties, we the people say it. That’s nuts! We have a REPUBLIC! Franklin Benjamin was asked when he emerged from the Continental Convention: “What kind of Government did you give us?”

He responded: “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Our founders created three branches of government and split the legislative branch into two parts. A House that is majority elected (democracy) and a Senate that has two seats for each state (the area-based Senate is hardly democratic). The president is elected by a “combination of both houses (electoral college).” This hybrid government was called a “republic.” The founders did this purposely, after examining many forms of government. They rejected the pure democracy in favor of this far superior republic.

Yet the politicians, media, and we the people for various reasons say democracy. Call it poor schooling, but cut it out — now. It is sending the wrong message.

We the people making decisions by popular vote is simply stupid. We see people make bad decisions while driving, and we see stupid ideas on the internet and dumb ideas on TV. If our schooling is not good enough to consistently make good decisions, why should we be trusted to make good legislation?

We simply do not have the time to fully examine an issue, debate the alternatives and arrive at good legislation. We are too quick to say, “There ought to be a law!” We chose legalized marijuana without setting a limit or having a quick test. Yes, special issues on the ballot are sometimes worthwhile, but only if they have been carefully thought out by the authors.

A Republic, our Republic, the Republic, and we can keep it.

— Frank Watts, Winter Park Highlands