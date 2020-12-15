Letter: We need experts working at the county’s health department

I was quite alarmed to hear that Grand County Health Director Brene Belew-LaDue had suddenly resigned in the middle of the pandemic. The Sky-Hi News reported that she was “choosing to prioritize her physical and mental health after a difficult year with little support from the (county commissioners).”

Belew-LaDue has apparently been targeted for personal attacks by members of the public and public officials. Grand County will surely miss her 17 years of experience in public health. It will be extremely difficult to find a replacement with her experience while the pandemic rages on.

The citizens of Grand County and commissioners who are making personal attacks on our public health officials must stop. Disagree if you must, but do so in a reasonable and nonthreatening manner.

The vaccine is arriving in Colorado as I write this. There is light at the end of the tunnel. But we need our public health experts to help get us through the next several months before the infection rates will significantly decline. I urge county commissioners to appoint a Board of Public Health professional to supervise the county’s health department.

— Bruce Friend, Fraser