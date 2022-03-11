Letter: When a community pulls together

Last month, Little Sprouts Learning Center was affected by unforeseen building devastation that resulted in a several day closure. This was an immediate concern for our staff, children, and families. Several local businesses and community members responded to the situation without hesitation and offered Little Sprouts endless support and resources when needed. We would especially like to thank Prather Plumbing, A&A Septic and Rocky Mountain Catastrophe for their efforts that allowed us to reopen two of our four classrooms a short week later. We would also like to thank Grand Beginnings for their guidance through these difficult times and assisting in the partnership with Frank Reeves at the East Grand School District. Without their help, we would not be able to operate out of a second location, leaving several families without childcare. Mountain Family Center has been incredibly generous with their donations to supply our temporary facility with the items needed to reopen. We can’t thank this community enough for pulling together in a time of need and supporting the Little Sprouts Learning Center. We are optimistic that with this support, we will navigate through these challenges and continue to serve our families in Grand County.

Additional thanks to Bolen Carpet Cleaning, Granby Fire Chief – Brad White, Town of Granby Recreation Department, Grand County Early Childhood Education Community, Grand County Public Health, Colorado Childcare Licensing, Grand Fire Protection District, ECCLA Executive Director – Maegan Lokteff, and Little Sprouts Board of Directors.

– Hannah Corbin on behalf of the Little Sprout Board of Directors