Letter: Why are locals being denied access to Rocky Mountain National Park?

Regarding the Aug. 28 article about a reduction of visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park in the Sky-Hi News, of course there would be fewer visitors when the park decides to limit access to its constituents. What the article fails to address is that even though reservations are sold out every day, there is almost no one on the west side.

I bike in the park three times a week, and there is almost no traffic or cars parked in the trailhead parking lots. So the question could be asked — why are locals like me denied access to the west side of the park between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. when almost no one is there.

A larger question is does anyone actually believe there is a likelihood of contracting the virus in a 400-plus square mile park? If the bureaucrats who designed this system worked in the private sector, they would have been fired by now.

— Larry W. Bacon, Grand Lake