Letter: Why I support Teri Tanton for treasurer

Dear Grand County, as election time rolls around, I wanted to reach out and commit my support for Teri Tanton as Grand County Treasurer.

While I am a Republican and Teri a Democrat, I feel it’s important to put the well being of our County ahead of politics.

I have worked with Teri Tanton in the Treasurer’s office for the past 15 years. I am confident that Teri is ready to transition into the position of Grand County Treasurer. Her years as deputy treasurer and deputy public trustee have prepared her for this exact moment.

Teri possesses many qualities that I look for and expect in a leader. Teri is trustworthy, reliable, hardworking, open-minded, problem solver, team player and so much more.

I believe Teri is a person of integrity and she will continue to do what is right for the people of Grand County.

Teri Tanton is here and ready to work for the people of Grand County. I personally believe she is the best candidate for the job of Grand County Treasurer.

— Rannette Bakke, Kremmling