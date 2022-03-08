Letter: With empathy, we can solve our own issues.

Sadly, I see over and over again that the letters to the editor seem to focus on what is wrong with everyone and everything.

I think we all get absorbed in our own hectic lives and annoyed with those who get in the way. Ironically, many have moved here to escape the “city,” but then complain about the congestion or the city in the mountains.

We have been a victim of our own success. With the huge amount of visitation to this county, it’s great for the economy.

The frustrations that come with this can be relieved by our own reactions to these situations. Try to recognize the greater good; not just what is working for you (or me) right now.

Your public servants work to uphold this. At any time, anyone of them could be working to this end on the route that you or I are traveling on, late to work Likewise, we may be stuck behind a tourist enjoying the view, and this tourist may be the person that brings money to the your or my job.

Take a deep breath. We did not move here to race around like we are in the city. More roads are not the answer, unless you like that city feel here. Your life becomes what you chose to focus your energy on.

Vicky Burton, Granby