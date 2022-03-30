As an owner in the neighboring subdivision Val Moritz Village, I noticed a concerted effort by the applicant at the public hearing to emphasize that VMV is not in the Town limits, thus insinuating those owner’s opinions shouldn’t count.

VMV was platted 50 years ago, longer than most of the meeting attendees even knew where Grand County was. I’ve only owned lots in VMV since the late 1990’s, but that is long enough to know that the property now known as Granby Ranch was not in the Town either. The owners of Silver Creek chose to annex, that deed is not a valid reason to attempt to cheapen the voice of a neighbor because they are now on the wrong side of some line redrawn 30 years after their lot was platted.

Prospective buyers of real estate perform due diligence. The density increase being proposed around VMV is close to double that which was in place when many of the current owners did so. That is not just moving the goalposts that is rescheduling a home game to another state.

It was insinuated that because VMV doesn’t have any open space the owners shouldn’t be advocating for more space for native habitat. That is false. At considerable effort and expense owners from school teachers, retirees, law enforcement, firefighters, even some in the real estate business combined or merged lots through the Amended Plat process. Not one of these owners were required to do this. They wanted to. For all practical purposes this converted 20 one acre lots to open space. Coupled with the Association participating in an agreement two decades ago that converted another 50 concludes that the density in VMV has been reduced by 35% from the original plats.

– Doug Foster, Granby