Letters: MPE board election support

The Mountain Parks Electric (MPE) board election is coming up, and I am supporting candidate Cray Healy in this spring’s election. Cray comes from a strong technical background, with a career as a groundwater geologist specializing in water supply and water rights issues. He is a renewable energy provider at his home, and an involved community leader. He served on the boards of Colorado Headwaters Land Trust and Grand Huts Association. Cray and I have been fellow ski patrollers at Winter Park Resort for 36 years.

The utility market is changing quickly, and the next few years will take thoughtful, experienced and engaged leaders to ensure MPE’s continued success. I know Cray will be an asset to the MPE Board and its members. The MPE elections typically have a low turnout. Please vote when your ballots arrive in the mail mid-April.

Katie Soles, Fraser