Letter: An independent board of health would provide additional resources, expertise

A group of interested Grand County residents with background and expertise in health matters came together several months ago to research the possibility of forming an independent board of health. The group, Engaged Citizens for a Healthier Grand County, presented a proposal to the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on May 18 recommending that they appoint five to seven Grand County residents to an independent board of health.

The BOCC and the Grand County Department of Public Health have discussed the potential for an independent board of health that would provide additional resources and expertise to help manage increasingly broad and complex health issues affecting our Grand County. Currently the BOCC serves as the Board of Health.

The East Troublesome Fire, the pandemic, and lack of affordable housing have highlighted how fragile life can be and why we all have something at stake to protect our health and maintain this wonderful Grand County lifestyle for our families.

Engaged Citizens is leading a workshop to present this approach to Grand County residents on Tuesday Aug. 10 from 3-5 p.m. at the county offices in Hot Sulphur Springs. Please join us and make your voices heard.

— Dr. Kelley Glancey, Byers Peak Family Medicine