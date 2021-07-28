Letter: At least there was one Good Samaritan when we broke down on US 40

Yesterday, while driving on US Highway 40 just outside Tabernash, we had a flat tire. Unfortunately, we were missing our lug wrench (our bad).

After about half an hour, a pickup truck from Winchester driven by a super friendly man named Lance pulled up to see if he could help.

My wife and dog stayed with the car, flashers flashing, spare tire laying on the shoulder, while he drove me back to his shop for a socket wrench.

I was gone about an hour, during which time hundreds of cars passed my wife and not one stopped to see if she needed assistance. There was only one Good Samaritan out of all of the folks passing by.

— Skip Welles, Tabernash