Letter: Be kind to our educators, school board; they’ve been working hard and deserve our respect

As we prepare for another school year we find ourselves faced, yet again, with challenges brought on by this pandemic.

These are unprecedented times for us and our kids, and we had to make tough decisions last fall. We should be proud that we made it through relatively unscathed, but we can’t forget those tasked with the job of not only making those tough decisions for their own families, but for the entire district.

I’m so thankful for the East Grand school board and Superintendent Frank Reeves for leading our district not just with authority, but with empathy. We are fortunate to have a superintendent and a board that listens to our concerns and balances the guidance from the state with the needs of our district.

It’s also important to remember and appreciate that despite most districts in our state either going to remote or hybrid learning last year, our district kept our school open, and although this was accomplished by a combination of efforts from parents, staff and our kids, it was ultimately achieved because of the leadership of Frank, our school board and our principals.

As we prepare for what looks like another school year starting with tough decisions, we must acknowledge that we have a group of people at the helm who have already steered us through rough waters. You are certainly free to voice your concerns, but do so with respect and open minds. Educate yourselves on the issues before you snap to judgment. Show up to board meetings and thoughtfully share your concerns.

And if you see a school board member out in the community, you should thank them for the long nights in meetings, the long phone calls, and the tough decisions, all in the name of our children, because the main agenda this board has is to continue to provide our kids with a safe place to learn and grow.

— Karissa Gagnon, Tabernash