Letter: Expanded use at County Road 60 gravel pit once again on agenda

Anyone concerned about expanded use and new use at the Esco gravel pit (Granby Sand and Gravel) on County Road 60 east of Granby should be aware of a hearing before the Grand County Board of County Commissioners at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Granby Sand and Gravel is asking for the county to okay by way of a variance the operation of a portable asphalt facility and a portable concrete batch plant at the pit. There is currently no such operation at the pit.

They are also asking for a 19 percent increase in daily allowable truck trips during the operating season. They are also asking for three special project variances that would exceed what the county may allow. That means more trips.

So, anyone with concerns about the expanded use of Grand County Road 60 may want to attend the hearing or submit comments to the Grand County Board of Commissioners.

I have concerns because there is already too much truck traffic on the road. The intersection at County Road 60 and Granby’s Sixth Street is a real bottle neck now with existing truck traffic. What’s to prevent these added uses and trucks from going the other way on County Road 60 and impact other subdivisions? And I don’t see where there’s been a real study of traffic and intersection impacts caused by not only future expansion but he current use at the pit.

— Patrick Brower, Granby