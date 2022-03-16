Letter: First responders are true professionals

I would like to give a “shout out” to East Grand Fire District employees Kristen and Dennis and to Fraser Winter Park Police Department Sergeant Murdoch. I was driving my brother-in-law’s vehicle to go skiing at Winter Park when it stopped running. I had to pull to the edge of US 40 just in front of the fire district building. Cars were whizzing by at 60+ MPH (very scary). I was able to cross the road to the fire district, where Kristen was very gracious in offering to call the police to provide me with assistance and to provide me with the name of a towing company. Dennis was able to stop traffic with the traffic light so I could safely cross the street again to wait for the police to arrive. Sergeant Murdoch arrived and was very polite, considerate and understanding of my dismay, and after discussing a plan of action, I crossed US 40 again to ask Dennis if he would be able to stop traffic so Sergeant Murdoch could push the vehicle across US 40 into the parking lot of the fire district. After completing this task, Kristen invited me to wait in their conference room until the towing company arrived, offered me something hot to drink (and even a snack, which I declined). She even offered the same to a friend who came to pick me up. These three professionals, who spend every day tirelessly working to help ordinary citizens like me who find themselves in distress, made what was a very upsetting event into a most pleasurable experience, due to their graciousness, kindness and understanding!

Kathleen Romes, Virginia