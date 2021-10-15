Letter: From someone who relies on the Kremmling hospital, its upgrades are spectacular

I read with pride that the small hospital in our small town has completed its modernization. Not that it was lacking in care by any means, it is now just able to offer even more care when needed.

For those of us living here who have a greater potential for visiting our little hospital, just knowing that helps relieve some of our stress. I have pretty severe asthma and a work related brain injury and sometimes those conditions merge with some of the other problems I have and things go bad pretty quickly.

Just knowing that I can be taken care of locally and not having to go to Summit or Eagle Country make is much easier for my wire.

Bravo Middle Park Middle Park and what you have done for the Kremmling Campus. I and I am sure others, thank you!! Thank you from the bottom of my lungs.

— Dan Herman, Kremmling