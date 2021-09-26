Letter: Grand deserves an independent board of health

At a recent Board of County Commissioners meeting Abbie Baker, our Public Health Director, reported to the commissioners (who serve as our board of public health) that we had two deaths from COVID in a prior week.

Hospitalizations are on the rise with nine residents in the hospital. Six of these have occurred within the last two weeks. These hospitalizations are all outside the county since we don’t have the facilities to manage COVID patients.

We currently have more cases than we did at this time last year. And, most disturbingly, 48 residents under the age of 18 have contracted COVID since August. Yet the commissioners, acting as our board of health, have chosen to do nothing to protect our communities.

This is a terrible situation. But here’s the kicker. After taking in the sobering news of two deaths within one week and combining those with two other deaths over the past 18 months, Commissioner Linke (serving in his capacity as one of our public health board members) actually said, “Truly, isn’t that really good?”

A professional board of health would ask, “Why did this happen? What can we learn from this that will help us prevent deaths in the future?”

Grand County deserves better. Grand County deserves a professional board of health.

— John Riedel, Granby