Letter: Grand Lake Constitution Week is not a nonpartisan event

The Grand Lake US Constitution Week event has been billed as a nonpartisan event to educate, inform and celebrate the US Constitution. But is it, really?

The most recent keynote speaker of this local event, John Eastman, was also a speaker at Donald Trump’s pre-insurrection rally on Jan. 6, and he is the author of a six-step plan to overturn the election results (the Eastman memo). He wrote the playbook on the Jan. 6 insurrection. He is being subpoenaed by the US House investigating the events of Jan. 6. Recently, Eastman said that if we had the right vice president, we could overturn elections with which we disagree.

How can an event be billed as nonpartisan and invite someone who has publicly come out against the rule of law, the independent judiciary, and our free democratic elections be touted as supporting our Constitution? By glorifying cheaters and law-evaders at Constitution Week, we are inviting theses extremists views into our community and normalizing them by saying they are nonpartisan. They are not.

— Kathryn L. Gilbertson, Tabernash