Letter: Grand Lake faces a choice of the past vs. the future

First, a heartfelt thank you to Space to Create and Will Law for showing enough faith in our community to expend a substantial amount of capital, time and energy, allowing us a vast moral and commercial resource to provide our fellow citizens.

As I attended the protest hearing and last town council event, it became quite clear that certain people are living in the past. When Tom Wydert and Judy Burke stepped up to speak, respectively, they began with resume-like lists of past jobs, positions, volunteer hours accumulated, etc. Seriously, no one cares.

It was, quite simply, the “old guard,” and those that follow these outmoded few, fighting the hope-filled future of Grand Lake. Sadly, those who mistakenly signed the recall petition could not rescind their signature by state law. A law, that few, who might not know, except through extensive research of loopholes, came to exploit.

Our historic town was, undoubtedly, founded by those who could not predict their future. They showed true grit. I doubt they whined about their hardships and discomforts, though there were many far greater than the temporary growth spurts we have now. They made the best of what they were given, as we now are. But as in life, we either adapt and grow, or wither and die.

The idea Judy Burke proposed of having homeowners and businesses provide for employees and allot them living space, to make them also become landlords, is idiotic. What’s next? Shall we also think creatively and rent our lots for boat space to renters who do not have slips? The audacity is ludicrous. It would sound as if one with no idea of how to solve the problem is shirking her would-be responsibility onto the townspeople.

It quite simply comes down to this: Should we live in the past or embrace the present and future. Which will you be?

— Susan Burleson, Grand Lake