Letter: Moratorium on short-term rentals won’t solve county’s housing crisis
news@skyhinews.com
County commissioners, we urge you to adopt robust and fair regulations and taxes on short term rentals — revamping the county’s approach to the entire housing supply — while dispensing with any notion that a moratorium on short-term rentals provides any solution to real estate supply shortfalls or enforcement.
There are many, many superior policy alternatives to a moratorium.
Consider:
▪ A moratorium will subsidize my client base, while ignoring the issues caused by poor zoning, poor zoning enforcement, inadequate taxation and a region wide history of (practically) ignoring the plight of employee housing.
▪ Enforcement and taxation compliance will be materially enhanced by requiring business registration of all cleaning suppliers. Tax thieves and poorly managed properties go hand-in hand — most retain unlicensed and uninsured cleaning professionals. If you require registration of all STR cleaning firms, and their properties’ 24/7 one-hour response contact, the scope of bad actors is severely decreased overnight.
▪ Continuing to “kick the employee housing crises down the road” will exacerbate the ills of short-term rentals. Federally subsidized rental properties (LHTC models, rent controlled ghettos) makes good press and an inadequate housing stock … and you’re always playing “catchup.” Without also promoting ownership, we have no community soul and severely inflated housing and services.
▪ Leverage the county’s railway system. Grand County harbors something unique to any resort community (in Colorado): a railroad. So, one blue-sky concept: if local governments would work together to dedicate the necessary land and water, why can’t we recruit a manufactured housing firm, marry it to a construction trades training program, and simultaneously leverage the creation of low-cost employee-built employee housing developments?
Such approaches, of course, take time and work and vision and dedication … unlike a moratorium.
— Mark Gibson, general manager and owner of Book by Owner of Winter Park & Grand County
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Letter: Moratorium on short-term rentals won’t solve county’s housing crisis
County commissioners, we urge you to adopt robust and fair regulations and taxes on short term rentals — revamping the county’s approach to the entire housing supply — while dispensing with any notion that a…