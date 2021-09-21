Letter: No Mandate for Socialism

There is no mandate for President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion, irreversible, cradle to grave, socialism program. The Senate is split 50/50 and the Democrats have a slim majority in the house. The country thought it voted for a moderate Democratic leader and got a shell of a man controlled by the radical left. The government already spends 30% of our GDP and these socialist programs will create more government, more unelected bureaucrats, more regulations, and less freedom.

Based on percentage of our GDP, the $5 trillion, we have already spent on COVID recovery, matches the amount spent to recover from the great depression. On an annualized basis, inflation is 9% this year and these numbers do not include food, energy, or housing. Add those in and we are around 20% inflation. The $3.5 trillion will push inflation to even higher levels. The rules of economics are clear, if you have too much money chasing too few products, costs will go up. Our national debt is currently $750,000 per person and is unstainable.

To pay for this program, Biden plans to raise corporate taxes, income taxes on upper and middle incomes and increase the death rate tax. Corporate tax increase will kill American jobs, push jobs overseas, and raise living costs, as corporations will pass them on to the consumer. The death tax will kill family farms and businesses. Low-income families will be hurt by the increased inflation. Call your Senators and congressmen to kill this bill.

— Tim Schowalter, Granby