Letter: Peak Health, providers working to lower cost of insurance

Thank you to all medical and mental health care providers in Grand County who have worked to lower our health insurance premiums.

As a member of the Grand County Peak Health Alliance Steering Committee, I wanted to take the time to thank all of the medical centers, medical doctors, and mental health care providers in the county that have worked in collaboration with Peak Health Alliance to lower health insurance premiums in our county. Without the full participation of all providers, we would not have been able to lower premiums by over 30% for 2021.

As a core belief, Peak Health Alliance works to leverage the power of residents of local communities through working with all local providers to lower insurance premiums. Thanks to all of our providers participating in the program, Grand County saw the greatest rate reduction of health insurance premiums in the state. The commitment of our providers across the county to help ensure patients have health insurance to meet their needs has been incredible to witness and we should all be thankful for their continued commitment to making Grand County as healthy as possible.

The next time you see your doctor or mental health provider, no matter what practice they are with, I encourage you to thank them for caring enough about the health of our county to participate with Peak Health Alliance.

— Jessica Klabak, Peak Health Alliance Steering Committee Chair