Letter: Please, protect our meadows from development

This is in response to the recent case over an easement in Elk Creek Meadow in Fraser. Meadows are one of our greatest sources of biodiversity. We need to be putting more effort into enhancing these spaces, not knocking them out one by one.

I think, if I’m reading the maps right, Elk Creek Meadow is Fraser’s last standing meadow. Forget about Cozens Meadow. Maybe someday it’ll be a park for the tourists staying there.

A permit to install a cement plant on the tubing hill has been approved — another meadow bites the dust. And now ground has been broken on the meadow south of Mill Street.

I believe that is the last meadow. Am I missing one? I could have forgotten. But I guess the question I have is: What have these developers done for this community that has given them so much?

Do they pay their workers well? Do they provide housing for locals? What about dignified housing for the working class people that really make the magic happen for the tourism here?

And what about biodiversity? The smoke is getting worse every year. I think someone needs to say that our meadows are treasures that should be guarded and invested in. What better form of carbon capture is there than meadows and forests? We are stewards here. These natural places are important.

We need to invest more in biodiversity, not cut down every tree to put more lavish houses on another meadow.

I beg Judge Mary Hoak to reconsider her recent ruling, or at least apply strict requirements and enforcement to sustainability, and a better balance between development and natural spaces.

— Sierah Daring, Granby