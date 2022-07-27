Letter: Questions on the housing survey were intended to produce one answer
I was called at least three times, received at least three texts. The questions and survey were meant to produce one answer and one answer only; e.g., we support an tax increase to fund the housing budget. I was 100% supportive of the idea, the effort and funding … but was adamant in both in text and in conversation that the money to fund the effort should come from somewhere else in the budget. The government needs to do what the rest of us are doing as gas, utility and food prices continue to spiral … tighten its belt, prioritize its spending, and make some difficult choices on what gets defunded. The folks running these surveys seem to think there is an everlasting money tree that continues to grow whether they pick it clean or not.
Tim Seitz
Fraser
