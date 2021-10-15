Letter: Slowing ‘your donkey’ to 25 mph on a steep hill isn’t easy
Now I know where the “Slow Your Donkey Down” signs come from. Having lived in Winter Park Ranch for 45 years, I think who put those signs up hasn’t ever tried to drive up CR804 in the winter when snow has made the 25 mph speed limit unreal.
There has been many a time when I tried to get up the road only to find cars who are obeying the speed limit unable to make it up. Coming down that hill at 25 mph is also a challenge but can be done by putting a car in super low or riding one’s breaks.
— Diane Howell, Fraser
