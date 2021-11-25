Letter: Thank you to the Animal Assistance Foundation

As the supportive arm of the Grand County Animal Shelter, Grand County Pet Pals would like to thank the Animal Assistance Foundation for their recent generous grant award.

Because of their ongoing and faithful support, we have been able to continue to fulfill our mission of responsible pet ownership in Grand County. We are dedicated to animal health and welfare programs, and we deeply appreciate the Animal Assistance Foundation in helping us to reach our goals.

This is being achieved, in part, by helping the residents in our county to have their pets spayed and neutered. We have some wonderful animals up for adoption at the shelter and we would love to have you stop by and take a look.

— Lynda Gumeson, Grant Coordinator for Grand County Pet Pals