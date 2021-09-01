Letter: Thistles are a big deal

Thank you for your reader letter in August explaining noxious weeds in our area. Having two small dogs, we visit the Granby Bark Park often. Our pups love the off leash time, and the agility equipment.

My husband and I help the effort by volunteering twice a season, weed-wacking and pulling Canadian thistle, within the dog park. I’m sure everyone is aware how difficult these thistles are to remove by the root.

I have noticed that the walking paths, which I understand are part of the town, have only the thistle sprayed within a few feet of the concrete paths. There are hundreds of thistles now going to seed that have not been treated by the dog park just over the hill.

We don’t mind doing our part, but talk about feeling defeated. If one walks towards the north end, adjacent to River Run, it only gets worse with thistle measuring six feet high. When we moved here 5 years ago, I was of the understanding that this is a big deal. Hopefully something can be done.

— Nanette Barbiche, Granby