Letter to the editor: Abby Loberg will follow in Sara Rosene’s tradition

I was stunned to see the difference between the answers of the candidates for Grand County clerk and recorder position in the Oct. 18 edition of the Sky Hi News. It was like the difference between day and night. Abby Loberg is heads above Jolene Linke.

Loberg answered the questions in a thoughtful and detailed manner. She is committed to running a professional clerk and recorders office that is nonpartisan and dedicated to those it serves. Linke failed to even address a couple of the questions, which should give all voters pause.

We will all miss Sarah Rosene for her high integrity and bipartisanship. Loberg will follow in Rosene’s tradition, being analytical and fair when faced with tough decisions. Linke was unable to answer the questions in this interview and will flounder when faced with tough decisions.

Please vote for Abby Loberg for Grand County clerk and recorder. A well-functioning clerk and recorder’s office and the fairness of our elections is at stake.

Martha Hut

Tabernash