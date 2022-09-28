Letter to the editor: Another voter for Jolene Stetson Linke
The office Clerk and Recorder for Grand County needs a hard worker like Jolene Stetson Linke. A ranch wife with a long history in Grand County on the famous Linke Ranch, a successful lawyer, a great mother to three upstanding children, a former schoolteacher and a former election judge, Jolene Stetson Linke has the honesty and integrity to be a great Clerk and Recorder for Grand County.
William A. “Bill” Hamilton, Ph.D., Granby
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.