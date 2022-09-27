Letter to the editor: Constitution Week was no display of bigotry

I certainly sympathize with poor Ms. Hester of Grand Lake, who was traumatized by Constitution Week “jets having just flown over my house,” on Sat. Sept. 17, “causing my heart rate to jump and my ears to explode.”

In the future, I’ll offer to remedy her discomfort by furnishing — cost free — earplugs and a mild sedative. The jets’ “waste of fuel” — hardly! They fly regularly, monthly, as part of their readiness. This time it was over Grand Lake, but no waste of fuel. I imagine her morning quiet was “shattered” for at least 5-10 seconds.

Hester also complains of the “tens of thousands of dollars spent on the flyover and how it could better be spent on public schools, fire dept., library or food bank.” These are all worthwhile entities but are already well funded.

“Sponsor groups preaching bigotry against LGBT and people of color?” Not at all! Sessions I attended were on: de Toqueville, The Unique Form of US Democracy, Addressing Elections & Corruption, Akhil Reed Amar, a Klobuchar Democrat, who spoke on the US constitution from both a legal and historical perspective and Dr. Krannawitter, who spoke on “The US Constitution and the Greatest Anti-Slavery Movement in History.”

Perhaps Ms. Hester’s dictionary is different than mine, but these topics don’t sound like bigotry to me. Be open-minded. Go listen to what is being discussed at these well-attended events.

Ben Franklin said: “A nation of well-informed men who have been taught to know and prize the rights which God has given them, cannot be enslaved. It is in the region of ignorance that tyranny begins.” Don’t wallow in liberal ignorance. Attend and learn something about the great document that governs our lives.

Pete Peterson, Tabernash