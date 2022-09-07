Letter to the editor: Grand County bikers should adopt Steamboat’s ‘kindness pact’

We enjoyed our holiday weekend in Grand County. We’ve had a home here since 1999, 23 years.

This weekend we tackled the Fraser River Trail. We walked to Fraser and back to Winter Park Resort.

We are friendly and said hello to everyone we passed. Our dogs were on leashes and we were respectful of those cruising the trail on bikes. Many single bicyclists were going way too fast for walker and children.

Of course, there always are a few bad apples.

On Saturday, heading north to Fraser, one angry female biker yelled at all four of us adults for not saying hello? Yet we did say hello!

Today there was another angry female biker who startled us as she came around the corner too fast. She stopped to yell at my husband who made a startled sound as he jumped out of her way. Then she asked if we were locals.

We weren’t sure why that mattered as it’s all about sharing the trail, being respectful and having common courtesy. Not sure how being respectful has been lost on those fast riding bicyclists, so please implement a kindness pact like Steamboat Springs has.

As for those two angry female bikers, we pray that you never run over a dog or plow into children.

Kristina Sherwood, Winter Park