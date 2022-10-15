Letter to the editor: Steve Skinner is right person for Grand County Commissioner

Steve Skinner is a resident of Hot Sulphur Springs. A dedicated public servant, Steve has a history of serving the community through public radio broadcasting and as a volunteer for many local nonprofits including Namaste Hospice and the Suicide Prevention and Domestic Violence Helpline. He has won awards for his 20-plus-year journalism career covering local issues on Colorado’s Western Slope. His dedication to community service has led Steve to run for commissioner.

Steve is focusing on several Grand County issues. Everyone knows that Grand County has an affordable housing crisis. The current administration is waiting for the free market to take care of this. But this is an urgent problem that needs to rise to the top of the county agenda until locals are seeing results. New development, the lodging tax and short-term rentals can all contribute to the solution without putting the burden on local property owners.

Youth deserve a voice and a say in the future of Grand County. Young people need an opportunity to create a life and career here in the county. The acute shortage of early learning daycare opportunities is affecting young families and limiting local kids when they need a head start. Steve plans to tackle this issue if elected as a County Commissioner.

Seniors on a fixed income should also have an avenue to stay in the county instead of being taxed out. The current senior property tax break is not enough to provide adequate relief. Steve promises to work to find ways to create dedicated affordable senior rental housing projects.

Steve will bring new perspectives and a high level of energy to these and other county issues. Steve has my unequivocal vote.

Shawn Davis, Hot Sulphur Springs