Letter to the editor: Vote yes on 6A to support community housing

The best way to tackle a big issue in our small community has always been to work together. There is no better example of this than the Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership. The partnership was created by Winter Park, Fraser, Granby and Grand County to tackle the affordable housing problem.

The formation of the partnership is a tremendous step forward in addressing the need for new attainable and affordable housing throughout our communities. With your support of ballot issue 6A, the partnership will have a consistent, stable funding source necessary to advance those housing initiatives.

As Winter Park, Fraser, Granby and the county continue to grow. It is even more vital to decide what the culture of our community will look and feel like in the future. We need to learn from the mistakes of Summit, Eagle and Pitkin counties and address the affordable housing issue before the most critical members of our communities can no longer afford to live or retire where they work.

I encourage everyone to vote for the property tax increase and support this community housing effort. I feel this vote is not just about creating affordable housing opportunities, it preserves our unique Grand County way of life into the future. Please vote yes on Ballot question 6A.

Chris Seemann, Winter Park