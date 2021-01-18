Letter: Try conservative media, you might be astonished

What difference does it make where I get my news? All media should report facts and make personal opinion as commentary. But are they? I don’t think so, and most polls show people say the media is very biased.

It seems that Fox News and commentary shows a conservative bias, while almost all other TV media is biased to liberal views. NPR commentary is biased to liberal views, while almost all other radio commentary is biased to conservative views. Most radio news has a slant left or right — mostly left — but most radio commentary is right. Social media and big tech are almost all biased left, while also working to block conservative views. Major newspapers, with rare exceptions, are strongly biased left. Local news is generally somewhat balanced.

Thus, if you get your news from TV, social media, big tech or newspapers, you are by in large getting leftist views. If you are listening to Fox News or radio, you are usually getting views from the right. Ask yourself, where am I getting most of my news and why is it important?

Let’s take a look at one very important story in 2020: the Biden family getting money from China, Russia, Ukraine, etc. The story broke in the NY Post well before the election. If you haven’t heard about it, or heard only that it is Russian disinformation, or heard about it only after the election, you are getting your news only from liberal sources.

It seems the Biden family has received millions of dollars from foreign enemies for “joint business deals.” Don’t think it is scandalous? Check it out via a conservative media source. If you try hard, you might even find some facts searching the web. You can also try Ross Kaminsky on KHOW 630 AM early mornings or Tucker Carlson on Fox TV. Try it, you may be astonished.

— Frank Watts, Winter Park Highlands