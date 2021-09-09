Letter: Union Pacific helped search and rescue buy new radios

Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) would like to thank Union Pacific for their recent grant. This grant will be used toward purchasing new radios.

GCSAR is an all-volunteer organization available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year with a fully qualified team of trained personnel to deal with any search or rescue within Grand County area. Typically, GCSAR supports over 50 missions a year.

GCSAR does not charge for its services and is funded primarily by donations and grants. To support GCSAR, please visit us on Facebook or the GCSAR website, http://www.GrandCountySAR.com/ .

— Victoria Rinn, Tabernash