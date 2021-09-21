Letter: Upper Colorado Watershed Group needs your ideas identifying projects

The Upper Colorado River Watershed Group (UCRWG) hope you will join us in a deep dive to find ways to help our beleaguered aquatic residents who increasingly find warm local waters and nearly dry streams dangerous to their health.

We are gearing up to take part in allocating $15 million allocated in a settlement agreement between Northern Water (and other parties) and Save the Colorado (and it’s allies) to benefit Grand County waters.

Do you have ideas on how to spend this money? One part-time local, Adam Roth, suggests we apply hydro-mulch from aircraft over the large parts of our county incinerated by recent wildfires. The hydro-mulch (you’ve seen it shot out of truck-mounted guns on road cuts) can be constituted with remains from burned trees. See how this was done in the Hollywood Hills at https://youtu.be/hlxj3yPrWJ8 .

Grand Lake Mayor Steve Kudron has discussed with us the possible opening of a “Water Think Tank” in a room in the Community Center. UCRWG believes we have a vibrant local group of water professionals. We hope the $15 million will be seed money to further develop a Grand County based water reclamation industry.

We also believe this $15 million can become seed money for the millions needed annually to manage a watershed, which is imperiled by the numbers of people who depend on dimensioning flows caused by diversions, chronic drought conditions and warming temperatures.

A recent Sky-High story detailed how Trout Unlimited in Summit County and the Blue River Watershed Group are collaborating on how best to address warm water and water quality problems in the only river in Grand County which does not begin here. UCRWG is a collaborative body, we welcome all alliances to address how to mitigate the identified 300 miles of endangered waterways in Grand County.

As soon as Northern appoints its three members of this committee (to join our three members) we will work together to accomplish exciting projects in our county. UCRWG hopes you will join us.

— Andy Miller, president of UCRWG; Geoff Elliot, UCRWG project scientist; and Dave Troutman, UCRWG treasurer