Letter: Vote ‘no’ on Grand Lake recall ballot

Grand Lake Mayor Steve Kudron was elected in April of 2020, during a COVID shut down of the state.

Within days of the election his first task was to guide the board of trustees and town staff to make strategic COVID decisions to ensure the health and wellbeing of our citizens, community and small businesses. This all occurred under federal, state and health department lockdown restrictions. His approach was of community building and involvement as opposed to hardline micro-managed mandates and regulations. Mayor Steve and the town board immediately put groups together to provide money and food for residents in crisis as well as raising and allocating funds to directly help and stimulate businesses during the COVID shutdown.

Within his first six months, post-East Troublesome fire happened, Mayor Kudron lead the town, by implementing:

• Emergency food bank and shelter for the community and surrounding areas who faced unprecedented loss

• Interacted with state politicians, national and local press

• Coordinated efforts with FEMA and National Guard, Grand County and local first responders

• Four days prior to full evacuation, he astutely requested that visitors and second homeowners leave Grand Lake to minimize traffic and emergency resources should the worst happen and it did.

• With the fire still burning, healing, rebuilding and recovery efforts were being implemented.

• Because of Mayor Kudron’s prior experience dealing with post-fire flood effects in Manitou Springs, he was able to act quickly and gather national, state and local agencies to prepare for post-fire flooding in the burn scarred areas, while also helping to protect the watersheds.

Mayor Steve has proven leadership skills to lead our community through both the worst of times and the best of times.

Vote “NO” on recall of Mayor Steve!

— Kirsten Heckendorf, Grand Lake