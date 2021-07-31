Letter: What benefits does the STR licensing program provide for the community?

Regarding the recent article on a possible moratorium on STR licenses, my family has owned property in Fraser for 20 years. We have used it for ourselves and we have rented it on a short-term basis for the extra income.

When Grand County instituted the STR license policy, we submitted the application and paid the fee, although we wondered what benefit to the community the program provided. Over the years we have continued paying the fee, and continued to wonder.

After reading the article, we are more certain than ever that the program is mostly a government for government’s sake deal.

Besides requiring the essential safety items (fire extinguishers and CO detectors) and parking limits, what does the program do besides providing funds to pay the enforcement consultant?

It sounds like the commissioners are just upset that some owners aren’t following the law. Well, maybe if the law provided obvious community benefits, more owners would comply.

— Tim Johnson, Fraser