Letter: Why do work trucks have to come so early?

I wake early to take in the view from my patio from my Granby Ranch condo on Lake Drive. It’s a beautiful view. I see the peaks in the distance and hear the hum of the birds as they tap into my feeder. It’s 6:45 a.m., which is early in my opinion. I can’t wait to see them. I hear them coming. One at a time they make their way up the road. Climbing and descending in a progression that doesn’t end until late into the night. The dump trucks, the work trucks with their lovely engine brakes that scare my cat as they drive by. I am not sure if anyone else has seen this procession? I wonder if my renters will enjoy this parade of work trucks? I’m not sure if I should tell them or wait to hear how surprised they are to see them. If you haven’t noticed, I write this with a tone of sarcasm. I wish I could have my quiet mornings back where I could find serenity from the city. I know these trucks need to reach their destination, but do they have to start so early? Don’t we have some type of ordinance that can limit their start and finish time? If not, we need one. Who can I contact?

Kendal Flynn

Granby