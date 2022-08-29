Letter: Winter Park Town Council should reject Cooper Creek plan

There are many problems with the proposed Cooper Creek Development in Winter Park. This huge, complex project would completely change the atmosphere, character and culture of Winter Park while ham-stringing future town councils from being able to do anything about it.



The applicant manipulated the system, using an older version of Town Code and delaying tactics to leave the Planning and Zoning Commission two weeks to study and review a 579-page (plus attachments) proposal affecting 59-plus acres of land.



The parcels should be considered separately. They are very different and non-contiguous. Two are zoned D-C (Destination Center Zone District) and developed. The largest, 53.3 acres, is undeveloped, zoned Forest/Open, is in the County and would have to be annexed. The applicant wants density increased beyond D-C on all three. Studies on the impact on roads, water and sewage, wetlands, etc. are inadequate, outdated or non-existent.



Affordable housing problems are kicked down the road 20 years when the deed restrictions all terminate. Housing near Red Dirt Hill could count. Affordable housing units are in addition to density allowances.



A Vested Rights Agreement gives away rights in perpetuity with no sunset provisions. Changes to the Town Code won’t apply, and the application overrules current Town Code. Future Town Councils will be powerless over the owner of the property. There are no deadlines for the developer to meet due to the “size and complexity of the project.”



This proposal should be rejected by Town Council, with the recommendation that smaller, less complicated pieces be submitted. The Town could then take the necessary time to appropriately consider the value to the Town of each piece, especially proposed annexations.



The vast majority of public comment has been in opposition. We need to be thoughtful about what we want to become.



Trude Kleess, Winter Park