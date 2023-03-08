Library Corner: Advocate for the Library

Are you a card holding library user? Are you an advocate for Grand County’s libraries? If so, you can serve your community and be a supporter of the many programs, services, and access to literacy available to patrons.

Whenever my family made a move to a new home and new town, the local library was one of the first places visited in order to get a library card, meet people and learn about the community. It was no different when my husband and I moved to Fraser in 2016. I had begun taking my grandchildren to story hours, summer reading activities and outings in years prior to our moving here.

My daughter suggested I consider applying to be a trustee for the district since there was an opening in district one. I have now served on the board for six years, and after monthly meetings overseeing operations, monthly highlights, hiring an executive director and witnessing fiscal responsibility, I can say it has been a worthwhile venture.

Some highlights of the district are achieving financial stability, celebrating the first graduation of Career Online High School graduates who earned their high school diplomas, and seeing an increase in circulation and library use. Substantial monetary support from the Friends of the Library expanded children’s summer programs and early literacy initiatives.

The resurrected Grand County Library Foundation sponsored the Community of Writers, led by Martin Smith, and supplemented the annual budget. In 2017, the resident voters approved the mil levy that paid off the debt service on Juniper and Granby Libraries. So many more successes came in spite of the pandemic. The resilience and creativity of staff made it possible for patrons to still access physical and digital resources they needed.

Whether you wish to enhance your resume, support a valuable community resource or meet people across the county, consider becoming a trustee. There will be two upcoming openings this year. Talk to a trustee or a librarian for more information and consider giving back to our Grand community.

Additional information about the trustee position can be found at GCLD.org/trustees.