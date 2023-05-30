Library Corner: ‘All together now: community kindness’ is the national summer reading program’s 2023 theme

One of the best parts of summer in the mountains is Grand County Library District’s Summer Reading Program. Are you thinking, “what!?” Let us convince you.

Grand County Library District has you covered for your summer reading needs.

Polly Gallagher/Courtesy Photo

Top 10 reasons to care, share and read this summer

All five Grand County Library District libraries are participating. Sign-up at any library starting June 1 and kids from birth to 18 years will receive a FREE book. This year’s national Summer Reading Program theme is “All Together Now: Community Kindness.” It will be fun, interesting and broad enough to encompass all genres, interests and reading levels. We have curated lists of books and DVDs with you in mind. Community kindness kick-off events will occur at all locations June 14-15. There will be face painting, balloon animals, streaming music and entertainment by KFFR, Kona Ice and the chance to contribute to our Community Kindness Rocks Gardens. Check our calendar for dates and times. Library programs are free. Storytellers will amaze you. Join us for STEAM programs, hikes, field trips, crafts and more. Rocky Mountain Puppets will round out the summer July 27-28 with their show, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me!”. View the calendar at GcLd.org under the “programs” tab or visit your local library for details. Reading challenges are available for all ages. Participating in the reading program and completing community kindness reading and/or bingo logs helps keep students from suffering significant summer learning loss. Parents and educators will cheer when kids participate. Read anything you desire. Enjoy a book, magazine, kit, game, launchpad or online resource. If it’s not enjoyed, return and check out something else. We will also have a community book swap to trade out those free books received at registration. Since the theme is community kindness, venture to the Headwaters River Journey Museum to learn about being kind to our environment or share a day at the pool with friends and family using a Fraser Valley Recreation or Snow Mountain Ranch day pass. Consider visiting the Butterfly Pavilion or Museum of Nature and Science in Denver to explore fascinating exhibits about our world and its creatures. Admission is free when you make an online reservation with your library card using Grand County Library District’s Access Grand Program. Librarians are planning awesome activities, outdoor excursions, hiking and scavenger hunts. Pass along some random acts of kindness while adventuring in our beautiful county. Still on the fence? We have great prizes for children, teens and adults who complete the program by July 31. Each participant from birth to 18 years who completes the program wins a day pass donated by either the YMCA of the Rockies (birth to grade 5) or Winter Park Resort (grades 6-12). Teens and Adults who complete the program will have the chance to win incredible grand prizes too.

Grand County Library District’s Summer Reading Program is the best part of summer. Try it. You have nothing to lose, lots to gain, prizes to win and a desire to share fantastic reads with others.